5 face charges for running alleged storefront casinos in Michigan

Five people are facing more than two dozen charges in connection to alleged storefront casinos in Michigan.

The joint investigation by the Michigan Department of Attorney General and Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) focused on the reported storefront casinos being operated in Davison and Burton in Genesee County.

On April 27, authorities confiscated 100 gambling devices, $29,204 in suspected gambling profits, and 62 gift cards of varying denominations during raids conducted at The State Road Spot, 723 South State Road in Davison, and The Bristol Spot, located at 1374 East Bristol Road in Burton.

Charges were filed in August and September against the following individuals:

Joseph Toporek and Mary Larkin are each facing five charges: three felony counts for running a gambling operation without a license and using computers to commit a crime; one high court misdemeanor for maintaining a gambling house for gain; and one misdemeanor for keeping a gambling house.

Shaun Bellah II, Shaun Bellah Sr., and Ghazwan Brikho are each facing seven charges: five felony counts for conducting a criminal enterprise, conspiracy to conduct a criminal enterprise, running a gambling operation without a license, and using computers to commit a crime; one high court misdemeanor for maintaining a gambling house for gain; and one misdemeanor for keeping a gambling house.

All the accused have been arraigned in in 67th District Court.

“Accountability is crucial when it comes to upholding justice and ensuring a fair and honest gaming environment in the state of Michigan,” MGCB Executive Director Henry Williams said. “While the Michigan Gaming Control Board will continue to hold those who choose to circumvent the law accountable for their actions, we also acknowledge the importance of fairness, equality, and the presumption of innocence until proven otherwise. We operate with integrity and our investigators remain committed to the foundations of due process that protects the rights of all individuals involved.”

Michiganders can report suspicious or illegal gambling operations by calling the MGCB’s 24-hour anonymous tip line at 888-314-2682.