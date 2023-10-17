2 killed in house explosion in Northern Michigan

LOVELLS TWP., Mich. – Two people were killed after an apparent gas leak caused a house to explode on Saturday afternoon in Northern Michigan.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion was reported on Oct. 14 around 4 p.m., when first responders were called to a home in Lovells Township, just north of Gaylord.

Two people were inside the home at the time of the explosion, a 71-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman. Both were found deceased inside the house when crews arrived. The victims have not been identified.

The sheriff’s office said a gas leak is believed to be the cause, but the incident remains under investigation.