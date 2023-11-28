Fiery west Michigan plane crash kills Indiana couple, their dogs over Thanksgiving weekend

LUDINGTON, Mich. – A couple from Indiana who were visiting in western Michigan were killed Thanksgiving weekend when their single-engine plane crashed after taking off in Ludington.

At about 10 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26, a fixed-wing, single-engine plane took off from the Mason County Airport in Ludington, Michigan. The plane, a Socata TBM-700, then crashed into a field less than one mile north of the county airport, officials said.

A witness who saw the crash and the plane’s behavior beforehand called 911, according to Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole, who was interviewed on social media on Sunday by 102.7 WMOM. After taking off in snowy conditions, the plane appeared to be headed east, but then took a sharp turn north and crashed into the field, officials said.

The plane was fully engulfed in flames when authorities reached the scene. All of the passengers on the plane were killed in the crash, and the plan was declared a total loss.

Michigan State Police, who initially led the crash investigation, reportedly identified the passengers as 60-year-old Randy Strebig, his partner, 43-year-old Allison Wheaton, and their two dogs. They were said to be visiting loved ones in the Ludington area.

Strebig and Wheaton, who lived in Indiana, were well known for their community service and their expertise as pilots. In the days since the crash, friends and community members have taken to social media and news outlets to share about the couple and their achievements in the community. In addition to servicing the pilot and seaplane communities, Wheaton also founded the Summit Equestrian Center nonprofit in Fort Wayne that offers therapeutic and educational riding services.

The couple were also said to be on the board of directors for the International Seaplane Fly-In event that takes place each year in Maine. The group said on social media that the couple just got married in September after being together for 17 years.

“Randy and Allison will forever be remembered as selfless community members and talented aviators, passionate about every project and cause they took on,” the group said in a post.

The Federal Aviation Administration has begun investigating the crash. Officials initially said it was unclear what exactly caused the crash. Sheriff Cole said the pilot experienced some sort of issue after taking off, though it was unknown exactly what. Officials did not confirm who was flying the plane.

Representatives of Mason County Airport said visibility was low when the plane took off, though authorities did not say whether it was unsafe to fly in those conditions. An investigation into the crash should uncover such details, but these types of investigations tend to take time.

You can see some footage from the crash scene in the video player up above.