Michigan gets $6M to upgrade 8 community parks, trails, sports facilities

The Michigan DNR announced a new $6 million grant that will be used to upgrade several parks around the state, including in Metro Detroit.

The DNR said it received $6,461,500 in Land and Water Conservation Fund grants to upgrade eight community parks, trails, and sports facilities and one state acquisition.

The Land and Water Conservation Fund was established by Congress in 1964 to safeguard natural areas, water resources and our cultural heritage, and to provide recreation opportunities.

The projects recommended for funding are in Berrien, Clinton, Keweenaw, Macomb, Muskegon, Oakland, Ottawa, Roscommon and St. Clair counties. That funding will support pickleball courts, sport playfield improvements, campground development, trail and park renovations and improvements, and acquisition of approximately 8,000 acres in the Keweenaw Peninsula.

Here are the eight Michigan locations getting grant money:

(Berrien County) Dickinson Park development: $260,000

(Clinton County) McGuire Park and river access improvements: $157,800

(Keweenaw County) Keweenaw Point acquisition: $3,500,000

(Macomb County) Lake St. Clair Metropark Daysail Trail development: $500,000

(Muskegon County) Bear Lake Park tennis and pickleball facilities: $499,700

(Oakland County) Stony Creek Ravine Nature Park access: $340,100

(Ottawa County) Sluka Field renovations: $293,900

(Roscommon County) Metro Park renovation and development: $410,000

(St. Clair County) Parker Road West Campground development: $500,000

“Today, we’re investing in parks, trails, and outdoor recreation facilities in nine counties across Michigan,” said Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “Since I took office, we have made the largest-ever investments in Michigan’s state and local parks, powered by funding from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. By investing in Pure Michigan, we support local economies, our fast-growing outdoor recreation industry, and improve quality of life for Michiganders. Today’s upgrades will increase access to rivers and nature parks, create outdoor courts and fields, and renovate parks that people of all abilities can use and enjoy every day. Let’s keep working together to make Michigan a better state to live, work, and play.”

The Michigan DNR uses LWCF dollars to help develop public outdoor recreation facilities to give people better, broader access to quality public outdoor recreation opportunities.

