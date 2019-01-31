DNR: Michigan residents temporarily allowed to collect firewood on state land

LANSING, Mich. - The Department of Natural Resources is allowing people without permits to gather firewood on state-managed forest lands and game areas to heat their homes because of the extreme cold.

Residents without permits will be allowed to gather the firewood through Sunday. All other rules still apply to the gathering of wood for fuel.

Normally, firewood permits for state lands are issued in April and collection ends Dec. 31. Collection is limited to within 200 feet of state forest road and cutting a live tree is still not allowed.

Residents cannot collect firewood from trees cut as part of an active contracted DNR timber sale as those trees are the legal property of the logging contractor. Collection of firewood is not allowed at state parks or recreation areas.

The DNR is asking that firewood not be moved long distances because of the potential danger with spreading pests and disease.

For more information, visit the DNR's website here: michigan.gov

