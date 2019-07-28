Lake Michigan drownings up 80% since last year

There have been 27 Lake Michigan drownings this year.

MICHIGAN - With the two latest drownings in Lake Michigan, drownings in that body of water are up 80% since last year, according to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project.

On July 28, 2018, there were 15 Lake Michigan drownings. As of now, there have been 27 Lake Michigan drownings this year.

To date in 2019, the GLSRP is tracking 51 Great Lakes drownings. Overall since 2010, the GLSRP has tracked 791 Great Lakes drownings.

OVERVIEW OF GREAT LAKES DROWNINGS FROM GLSRP:

74 drownings in 2010

87 in 2011

99 in 2012

67 in 2013

54 in 2014

55 in 2015

99 in 2016

88 in 2017

117 in 2018

51 to date in 2019

791 since 2010

2019

Lake Michigan = 27 (1 last listed in critical condition, 2 SCUBA deaths)

Lake Superior = 2

Lake Huron = 5

Lake Erie = 11 (plus 1 missing boater)

Lake Ontario = 6 (plus 1 Sea-Doo death. Drowning unconfirmed)

