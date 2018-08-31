Man accused of killing wife, shooting self in Macomb Township charged with murder

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. - An investigation conducted by the Macomb County Sheriff's Office is calling the case involving the death of an elderly woman this week a murder/attempted suicide.

The victim has been identified as Janet Nagy, 69, of Macomb Township. The case has been presented to the Macomb County's Prosecutor's Office, and a warrant has been issued for the suspect involved.

The suspect is being charged with first-degree murder.

He is in stable condition and being treated at a hospital. A date for his arraignment has not been scheduled. Macomb County sheriff's detectives continue to investigate.

Nagy was found dead in her home Tuesday night with multiple gunshot wounds. The suspect is believed to be her husband. He was found in the home suffering of an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Nagy's body was discovered by deputies who were conducting a welfare check. Deputies visited the home after receiving a call from a man in Florida requesting a welfare check at his father's home in Macomb Township.

When deputies entered the home, the victim was found dead inside the master bedroom. She suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her head, leg and hand.

There were no signs of forced entry.

