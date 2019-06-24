Grosse Pointe School district could vote today on 2 schools closing

The Grosse Pointe Board of Education could vote today to close two schools because of declining enrollment.

If the two schools were to close, the district would have to reconfigure the grade structure.

A state report from the Department of Civil Rights suggests that the board should delay the report.

In earlier reports, seven schools were on the list of possible school closures:

Barnes Early Childhood Center

Kerby Elementary School

Stevens T. Mason Elementary School

Poupard Elementary School

Robert Trombly Elementary School

Lewis Maire Elementary School

School administration building

With the help of the committee, they took a poll to see which schools should close.

The results:

67 percent voted to make Kerby Elementary an early childhood education center, then Barnes Early Childhood Center would close.

74.5 percent said Stevens T. Mason Elementary should be closed over Poupard Elementary.

59 percent said two south end elementary schools should be closed.

