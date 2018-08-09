Michigan's youngest murder convict Nathaniel Abraham set to appear in court

PONTIAC, Mich. - Nathaniel Abraham, convicted in a Pontiac murder case when he was 11, did not appear in court Wednesday morning for an indecent exposure charge prompting detectives to search for him.

When detectives found Abraham he allegedly attempted to escape on foot. Detectives caught up with him on St. Clair Street in Pontiac where he resisted arrest and hit three deputies with a closed fist, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. He was taken into custody after deputies used a Taser on him.

Abraham is being held at the Oakland County Jail on the outstanding warrant and is expected to face charges of assault on a police officer, and resisting arrest. Three deputies were injured, but did not require medical attention. He's due in court Thursday.

Abraham was convicted of murder in a 1997 fatal shooting of 18-year-old Ronnie Green in Pontiac. He spent eight years in prison, and was caught selling drugs not long after being released. He was just 11 years old at the time of Green's murder, making him Michigan's youngest murder convict.

He was convicted for assaulting prison guards in 2010. He was released from prison in June of 2017, and discharged from parole on June 28 of this year.

