Nathaniel Abraham, convicted in 1997 murder at 11 years old, arrested again in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. - Nathaniel Abraham was convicted in a Pontiac murder case at the age of 11.

He was released from prison last year and discharged from parole on June 28 of this year. Now, he is already back behind bars.

Abraham was arrested Monday morning in Pontiac for undisclosed reasons and was released pending an arraignment. The arraignment could happen as soon as Tuesday.

Abraham was convicted of murder in the 1997 fatal shooting of 18-year-old Ronnie Greene in Pontiac. He was released after spending eight years in prison. He was caught selling drugs just a short time after that.

In 2010, Abraham was convicted for assaulting prison guards.

Abraham was released from prison on June 28, 2017 and was out on parole until he was discharged from parole on June 28 of this year.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.