Relatively mild with rain possible Sunday

DETROIT - Sunday will be overcast, chilly in the morning and milder in the afternoon. Some rain is possible.

Sunday morning will have a light wind blowing from the southwest at 4 to 9 mph. Milder air over the region's cold ground will produce patchy fog before breakfast. Temperatures start just below freezing after being above 32°F overnight. Families must be careful traveling through areas with lower visibility. Some slick spots may appear on area roads and sidewalks, too.

Sunrise is at 7:56 a.m. ET.

Sprinkles are possible midday. Basketball fans will drive over a few wet spots going to and from Crisler Arena for the Michigan-Rutgers basketball game. Tipoff is at 12 noon ET.

Sunday afternoon will have a chance of scattered rain showers. The southwesterly wind will keep relatively mild are over the Motown area. Highs will be near or just above 40°F. The Detroit Red Pistons host the Brooklyn Nets at Little Caesar's Arena. Tipoff is at 4:00 p.m. ET, and drivers must be careful on damp roads.

Remember, ice continues to thin on area lakes, ponds, rivers and streams. Everyone must remain on dry land.

Sunday evening and Sunday night will be wet and chilly. Temps will fall to the 30s and, likely, remain above freezing; near 35°F.

Fog redevelops by Monday morning, and the day will be rainy and milder. Highs near 45°F in the afternoon.

A cold front arrives Tuesday. Temps will fall to the low 30s, and rain changes to snow by the afternoon. Roads become slushy.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be sunnier. It gets chillier but not Frigid Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low and mid 30s and lows in the low 20s.

Friday is the first day of the Meridian Winter Blast in downtown Detroit's Campus Martius. Highs will be in the low 40s under partly sunny skies.

