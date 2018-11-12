Military veterans honored after their remains discovered at Cantrell Funeral Home in Detroit

HOLLY, Mich. - Eighteen hearses were sent north on I-75 Monday from Verheyden Funeral Home in Grosse Pointe Park and escorted by state police to Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly.

The 18 cremated remains they carried were among the 26 discovered last month at Cantrell Funeral Home in Detroit.

One by one, the veterans' names were read aloud and an American flag was presented to family members.

Donna Martin said her brother died two years ago and she thought his remains were already in the cemetery. She arrived at the cemetery Monday to see everyone in attendance for her brother and the other veterans.

