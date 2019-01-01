Minimum wage in Michigan set to go up 20 cents in 2019

DETROIT - A new year means new laws in Michigan, and one in particular has a lot of people divided.

The minimum wage is set to go up 20 cents this year, but that hike is not as big as some wanted.

Minimum wage currently stands at $9.25 per hour, but with the increase, it will move to $9.45 per hour. That change won't go into effect until April.

Workers at Celebrity Apparel on Woodward Avenue in Detroit said the store is one where customers become family. Like several other business owners around the state, Mohamed Alaouie is preparing for the minimum wage increase.

"Some people weren't even getting $8, now they're going to get $9.45," Alaouie said. "They're going to feel like they can save more money."

Though the wage is only moving up by 20 cents in 2019, Alaouie believes it's a step in the right direction for workers.

"Right now it's going to be $9.45," Alaouie said. "Maybe in five years it's going to be $11.45. In more years it might be $13,45. It just keeps going better and better."

The original proposal from November called for minimum wage to be $10 per hour, but the Michigan Legislature changed the proposal after the election and reduced the increase. Now minimum wage will gradually increase over the next few years.

In 2020, it will be $9.65. In 2021, it will be $9.87.

"The cost of living is going up, especially around these parts, especially in Detroit, so I'm all for it," resident Shane Cromwell said.

"Stuff's booming so why not bring more work in and have people get jobs and make money?" resident Emily Collick said.

Lawmakers made a change to another bill impacting workers. In March, the paid sick leave law is expected to take effect. It exempts businesses with fewer than 50 employees from having to provide sick days.

