Missing 5-year-old boy found safe in Detroit after frantic 14-hour search

DETROIT - A 5-year old boy was found safe on Detroit’s west side after a frantic14-hour search.

Marcus Pruitt disappeared Thursday night around 10:30 p.m. He was later found around 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Detroit police said he was kidnapped.

Police said Davelle Stevenson, 39, allegedly kidnapped Pruitt after he asked about his red moped. He was taken into custody Friday evening.

“The young boy was last seen by his mother. He was upstairs playing, he was playing video games. That’s the last time she saw him,” Capt. Darrell Patterson said.

Police immediately started searching the neighborhood, from up in the air, to feet on the ground.

Local 4 cameras were there as officers and cadets walked door to door in the 19400 block of St. Marys, Murray Hill and Mansfield streets.

Pruitt was in the back of a blue car, smiling and waving.

“Units from No. 8 got a police run over to this location. They said they located the kid. Scout car made it over here and discovered the boy on the front porch. He was sitting on the front porch as the officers arrived,” Patterson said.

