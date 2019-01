A man was found frozen to death in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A missing 70-year-old man was found frozen to death Wednesday on Detroit's west side, according to officials.

Police said the man was reported missing around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

His body was found just after 8 a.m. near his home, police said.

The man was not fully dressed, according to officials.

