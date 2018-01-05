Monroe Public Schools: High school student diagnosed with hepatitis A

MONROE, Mich. - A Monroe high school student was diagnosed with hepatitis A virus during holiday break.

Monroe Public Schools superintendent sent the following letter to community members:

Monroe Public Schools works to educate and inform our community to ensure everyone's health and well-being. By working together, we can protect our children and each other when situations arise that may impact our safety.

As you may already be aware, there have been more confirmed cases of Hepatitis A reported in Monroe County since the initial exposure in November. Today, we learned that a Monroe Public Schools student has been reported to have a diagnosis of Hepatitis A. It was reported to us that the high school student was officially diagnosed during our recent holiday break. The student is being treated and is expected to make a full recovery.

Monroe Public Schools is working closely with the Monroe County Health Department to take every precaution to keep our students, staff, and community healthy and safe. The MCHD has recommended that students and staff continue to wash their hands thoroughly and often. According to the MCHD, Hepatitis A is unlikely to be spread by simply sitting in class or having casual contact with an infected person. Nevertheless, we want to take every precaution to ensure that you are aware and informed.

The Hepatitis A vaccination has been recommended for all children at 12 months by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention since 2006, but has been available since 1999. Please check your child's immunization records to verify if he or she has received the vaccination. Most adults, however, may not be vaccinated. The MCHD and Monroe Public Schools are recommending that everyone in the community consults a healthcare provider and considers receiving the Hepatitis A vaccine.

Symptoms of Hepatitis A can include fatigue, poor appetite, stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, yellowing of the skin and eyes, and dark urine. If you are concerned that you or your children may have been exposed, contact your medical provider or the Monroe County Health Department by calling (734) 240-7800. The MCHD's clinic hours are 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information on Hepatitis A and vaccination information, click here.

Together, we look out for each other's safety and well-being. Rest assured that we are and will continue to maintain our cleaning and disinfecting routines and provide extra consideration to any area that has been occupied by an individual with any sort of contagious condition. Our community is stronger and more resilient when we are well-informed and have the knowledge we need to address issues, embrace questions, and make Monroe the best it can be every day. Please contact us if you have any questions or are in need of additional information.

Together, we are stronger. Together, we are Monroe!

As always,

Julie M. Everly

Superintendent

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.