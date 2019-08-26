Mother in custody after 18-day-old girl found dead in bathtub on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - Detroit police have arrested the mother of a baby girl who was found dead Monday inside a bathtub on the city's east side.

The girl was found around 6 a.m. Monday at a home on Schoenherr Street and Seven Mile Road.

Police said they are still trying to determine if this is a case of neglect or something worse.

A resident in an apartment building in the area told police she woke up and found her 18-day-old girl in the bathtub, unresponsive in the water.

When medical officials arrived, they were unable to revive the girl.

Tina Williams lives upstairs and remembered her encounter with the baby just two days prior.

"I just got a chance to meet the baby," Williams said. "Her name is Lauren. Beautiful baby girl. She was a lively baby. She grabbed my finger. She was full of life."

Medical officials were replaced by authorities from the medical examiner's office and police detectives, who are questioning whether the baby could have found her own way into a bathtub.

Not long after police cleared the scene, the baby's 22-year-old mother was arrested.

When asked what type of charges the mother could face, police said it's too early to tell.

