Mother of teen killed in Wixom hit-and-run speaks after suspected driver arrested

WIXOM, Mich. - A mother grieving the loss of her 14-year-old son, who was killed in a hit-and-run crash while riding his bicycle in Wixom, spoke to Local 4 after the driver suspected of hitting him was arrested.

"You can't just hit someone and kill them and drive away like nothing happened," Pattie Lee said.

The roadside memorial for Justin Lee continued to grow Tuesday night at the spot where he was killed on Potter Road.

Lee said the intersection is one she'll avoid for awhile. She said the pain of losing her son so close to their home is unbearable, but she's glad Miguel A. Ibarra Cerda is behind bars.

"This is forever," Lee said. "He's never coming back. I'm never going to see my son again, and I don't know how I'm going to live through that.

"The last time I saw him he gave me a big hug and I rested my head on his shoulders. He kissed the top of my head."

Police said Cerda, 21, was speeding down Potter Road near Black Locust Drive when he hit Justin.

"I don't think it was intentional," Lee said. "I think it was an accident."

Investigators said Cerda left Justin to die on the road, ditching his minivan in Commerce Township. The hunt for Cerda ended around 3 p.m. Tuesday when he was taken into custody in Lansing.

"I said, 'Good work,'" Lee said. "The first word to come to mind was justice for Justin."

Lee said she's relieved police caught Cerda, but it doesn't ease the void in her heart.

"My child is gone and him going to jail won't bring my son back," Lee said.

Now, members of the community are remembering Lee, who dreamed of playing football for the University of Michigan.

"A lot of people loved him, and I'll do my best to honor his memory," Lee said. "There will never be another Justin."

Lee believes part of honoring her son's memory is making sure others learn from the crash. Police said speed was a contributing factor.

"It's a wake-up call," Lee said. "You have to pay attention."

