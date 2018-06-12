Police arrest man suspected in deadly hit-and-run of 14-year-old boy in Wixom

WIXOM, Mich. - The man wanted in the hit-and-run that killed a 14-year-old boy in Wixom was arrested Tuesday in Lansing.

Miguel A. Ibarra Cerda, 21, is accused of hitting Justin Lee, a ninth-grader at Walled Lake Western High School, with a minivan and leaving the scene.

“We got the break we were looking for this afternoon, Wixom Public Safety Director Ronald Moore said. "An associate of Miguel came to the police station; gave us information that Miguel was in the Lansing area."

It was the tip police were waiting for, Moore said.

It was an emotional day for the neighborhood. Neighbors placed flowers at the spot where Lee was hit.

Emma Duve lives next door to where Lee was hit.

“It’s a sad day," Duve said. "We ran out, poor kid was in the ditch over here. Man, he didn't look good."

Police said Lee died from his injuries. Within minutes, several agencies started looking for Cerda, and that search ended peacefully in Lansing.

“The investigation continues on," Moore said. "At some point, perhaps tomorrow or next day, investigators will present a package to Oakland County Prosecution’s Office for review."

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.