Mother of teens killed by pickup truck in Monroe County remembers children's big goals

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The mother of two siblings killed Wednesday by a pickup truck recalled the big dreams her children had.

Justin T. Haun, 13, of Lambertville, Michigan, and Alyssa M. Haun,16, of Hinckley, Ohio, were walking when a truck left the road and hit them.

The teens were pronounced dead at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

"I ran out and there was a lady praying at the end of my driveway. I asked her what was going on. She said, 'I was praying.' I looked down, I said, 'I think those are my children'" Barbara Haun said.

Haun said her kids were smart and had lofty goals. Justin wanted to be a neurosurgeon and Alyssa wanted to get a doctorate in chemical engineering.

A local veterans organization is raising money to help fund the children's funerals.

What happened

Authorities said a Ford F-150 was traveling east on Sterns, east of Hidden Valley Drive, about 12:34 p.m. when it drove across the shoulder and onto the easement, hitting the victims. Authorities believe the teens were walking east on the lawn area of a private residence when they were struck.

Neighbor Pilar Cedeno is deeply troubled by what she saw.

"The boy flew in the air by the tree; the girl was close to the mailbox," she said. "Even last night, I could not sleep well."

The driver, Raymond E. Reyome Jr., a 49-year-old Erie man, was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. Two passengers, a 32-year-old Toledo woman, and a man, immediately fled the scene when the truck stopped, police said.

Authorities don't believe texting, speed or alcohol were factors in the crash. It's unknown if charges will be filed against the driver.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7715.

