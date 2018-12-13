Mother pushing for 'Lilliana's Law' after 3-year-old daughter killed by falling table at school

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. - Lilliana Kerr was killed Jan. 20, 2017, after a lunch table fell on top of her while she was attending the Head Start program at St. Albert's Church in Dearborn Heights.

Since then, her mother, Tabatha Kerr, has been pushing Lilliana’s Law, which beefs up existing school inspections and was introduced by State Rep. Klint Kesto this summer.

Kerr is hoping for a vote during the lame-duck session, and in an attempt to call attention to House Bill 5894, she's been going door to door collecting signatures. She's hoping the petition brings added pressure on the Legislature to take up the bill.

“Most people assume I’m trying to sell them something,” Kerr said.

She tells her story and asks for a signature. She's hoping for 5,000 signatures by next week.

