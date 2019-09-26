Mother speaks after 10-year-old son badly injured in Detroit hit-and-run crash

DETROIT - A Metro Detroit mother involved in a hit-and-run crash that left her 10-year-old son seriously injured spoke to Local 4 about how their lives have changed.

Police said a red Ford F-150 ran a stop light at the intersection of Kelly Road and Morang Avenue around 7 a.m. Monday and plowed into Tiffany Davis and her son, who she was escorting to the bus stop.

Davis has cuts and bruises, but her son was dragged by the truck and has serious injuries.

"I was shouting, 'My baby,'" Davis said.

Her son remains in a medically induced coma for pain management, officials said.

Doctors said her son has a crushed pelvis, broken left leg, back fracture, internal bleeding and spinal injuries.

It's unclear if her son will be able to walk again, officials said. His MRI didn't show any brain injuries.

Police arrested the 52-year-old pickup truck driver.

Police said the truck driver didn't slow down after it struck them, instead dragging the boy down the street.

Emergency medical officials took Davis and her son to a nearby hospital. He was listed in critical condition and Davis was initially listed in temporary serious condition, police said.

The 52-year-old driver abandoned his pickup truck a few blocks north of the crash scene and ran away, police said.

A witness told Local 4 a number of people who saw the hit-and-run started running after the driver.

Officers later towed the pickup truck away as evidence.

The driver returned to the crash scene in another vehicle and was taken into custody, according to authorities. He is being held at the Detroit Detention Center pending arraignment.

Surveillance cameras at a nearby Citgo gas station caught the crash on video. Detroit police plan to use the video as part of the investigation.

