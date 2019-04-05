Mother to be sentenced in baby's drowning in flooded Detroit basement

DETROIT - A Detroit mother who pleaded guilty to manslaughter and child abuse charges in the death of her 11-month-old daughter will face sentencing on Friday.

Officials said 11-month-old Ca’Mya Davis was in a bedroom July 6, 2018, when she fell through the floor. She landed in the basement, which was filled with water and sewage, officials said. Nobody noticed until it was too late.

The child's mother, Dasiah Jordan, pleaded guilty to charges in March and will be sentenced Friday at 9 a.m.

The child's babysitter, Tonya Peterson, was found guilty of second-degree child abuse and manslaughter charges in connection with the death of the baby.

Peterson will be sentenced April 9.

During the preliminary examination in August, Jordan's 10-year-old daughter testified that Peterson told her to watch Ca’Mya. The girl said she had to open the door to watch what she was cooking, and her baby sister got into the room and fell through the hole.

The 10-year-old said the hole was covered up with a cardboard box that had "danger, watch your step" written on it.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.