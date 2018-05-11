LIVE: Hearing for mother's boyfriend accused of torturing, killing 4-year-old Michigan girl

WAYNE, Mich. - Brad Fields is due in court Friday where a judge will determine if there is enough evidence to send his case to circuit court.

He is charged with felony murder, second-degree murder, torture and first-degree child abuse in connection to 4-year-old Gabrielle Barrett's death on Jan. 1, 2018.

Gabby Barrett

Police found the little girl with burns and bruises all over her body at a trailer in Sumpter Township. Officers responded to the home about 10:43 a.m. that morning at the Rawsonville Woods Mobile Home community on Greenmeadow Drive. They found the girl unresponsive with "obvious" severe burns to her extremities. Family members were administering CPR.

The girl was rushed to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Police said the home where the girl was found with serious scald wounds was full of animal waste and contained guns and drugs.

Mother, boyfriend run to Georgia

Fields was Gabby's mother's boyfriend. Her mother, Candice Diaz, also faces the sames charges. She and Fields both are accused of abusing Gabby in the trailer and then running after she died.

Police caught up to the duo eight days later in Georgia. They were arrested without incident.

Candice Diaz and Brad Fields (WDIV)

Only Fields will be in court Friday. The last time he was in court a judge tried getting a better understanding of his mental state after Fields' attorney said there were mental issues.

He was found competent to stand trial this past month, allowing the next phase of the case to proceed.

More background on the case

Police records show that the incident isn't the first time there was trouble at the home.

On May 20, 2016, officers stormed the house after receiving a report of a barricaded gunman after a domestic assault.

Diaz told police that Fields had beaten her, shot her dog and shot himself in a suicidal outburst. Police said Fields then fled the home and was later arrested on domestic violence charges.

Police said Diaz claimed she owned weapons that had been confiscated, including one from which the serial number had been filed off. She pleaded guilty to weapons charges and received probation.

Boyfriend's preliminary hearing gets underway

Cynthia Diaz was called to the stand to discuss the death of her granddaughter.

She told the court Gabrielle had been living with her prior to September of 2017 when she was starting school.

She told the court that Gabrielle’s hair was falling out and she had lice at Thanksgiving. She also said Gabrielle had several teeth that needed treatment.

The grandmother said she never saw any signs of abuse, but did say there were several times she was asked not to visit Gabrielle without explanation.

Cynthia Diaz

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.