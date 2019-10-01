Motorcyclist killed in high-speed crash on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - Police said a person has died after a high-speed motorcycle crash on Detroit's east side.

Witnesses said the motorcycle was going 100 miles per hour. Surveillance video shows the moment the motorcycle slammed into a car on 8 Mile Road and Hamburg Street on Monday evening.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver said there was nothing he could do; he is cooperating with police.

The crash is still under investigation.

