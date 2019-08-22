MSP troopers issue 300+ tickets during Metro Detroit freeway crackdown

DETROIT - More than 300 people received tickets during day one of Michigan State Police's Operation Slower to Lower crackdown Wednesday.

Troopers have been taking to Metro Detroit freeways to target speeding, aggressive drivers and distracted driving.

Police made 365 stops Wednesday on I-75 between M-59 and Sashabaw Road, the Lodge Freeway between Wyoming Avenue and Linwood Street, I-96 between Beck and Wixom roads, and the Southfield Freeway between Michigan Avenue and Outer Drive.

Troopers issued 202 verbal warnings and 314 tickets, with the bulk of drivers receiving a citation for speeding. Police said the top speed they clocked was 101 mph.

Tickets given during crackdown:

215 -- Speeding

41 -- No seat belt

30 -- No insurance

11 -- Driving on a suspended license

17 -- Distracted driving

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.