Michigan State Police to target 4 areas today: What to know

By Ken Haddad

Parked Michigan State Police patrol vechicles (WDIV)

DETROIT - Michigan State Police will be targeting dangerous driving in multiple areas around Metro Detroit on Wednesday.

As a part of an ongoing effort by Michigan State Police to enforce distracted driving, speeding and aggressive drivers, troopers will be in several locations on Wednesday.

  • I-96 between Beck Road and Wixom Road
  • Southfield Freeway between Michigan Avenue and Outer Drive

"These will be marked and unmarked units looking for violators. Only marked units will conduct the stops."

  • I-75 between M-59 and Sashabaw Road
  • M-10 (Lodge Freeway) between Wyoming and Linwood

"These patrols will be out between 9 AM until the evening rush hours."

MSP recently conducted simliar enforcement zones on Ford Road in Dearborn and on M-10 in Detroit, resulting in hundreds of citations and even more stops.

