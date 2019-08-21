Michigan State Police to target 4 areas today: What to know

DETROIT - Michigan State Police will be targeting dangerous driving in multiple areas around Metro Detroit on Wednesday.

As a part of an ongoing effort by Michigan State Police to enforce distracted driving, speeding and aggressive drivers, troopers will be in several locations on Wednesday.

I-96 between Beck Road and Wixom Road

Southfield Freeway between Michigan Avenue and Outer Drive

"These will be marked and unmarked units looking for violators. Only marked units will conduct the stops."

I-75 between M-59 and Sashabaw Road

M-10 (Lodge Freeway) between Wyoming and Linwood

"These patrols will be out between 9 AM until the evening rush hours."

MSP recently conducted simliar enforcement zones on Ford Road in Dearborn and on M-10 in Detroit, resulting in hundreds of citations and even more stops.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.