MSP troopers write 600 tickets during Metro Detroit freeway crackdown

DETROIT - A two-day freeway crackdown in Metro Detroit resulted in Michigan State Police troopers writing 601 tickets.

Troopers have been taking to Metro Detroit freeways to target speeding, aggressive drivers and distracted driving. Most of the tickets given were for speeding, and the top speed clocked was 106 mph.

During Operation Slower to Lower, troopers were on I-96, I-75, the Lodge and the Southfield.

In addition to the tickets, troopers arrested nine fugitives, gave 421 verbal warnings and placed two commercial vehicles out of commission.

Tickets given during crackdown:

404 -- Speeding

63 -- No seat belt

76 -- No insurance

23 -- Driving on a suspended license

35 -- Distracted driving

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.