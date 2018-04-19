Multiple police agencies confiscate merchandise during raids at Metro Detroit pawn shops

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. - Several Metro Detroit pawn shops are at the center of an investigation and raids Thursday that involved multiple police agencies.

Search warrants were served in Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, Southgate and Westland as police focused on stolen property, and at least one of the warrants was served on a residence.

At U.S. Jewelry and Loan Pawn Shop at the intersection of Beech Daly Road and Eton Avenue in Dearborn Heights, Canton police cleared out much of the store's inventory, while Westland police and Michigan State Police raided Bank Pawn Shop at the intersection of Warren and Venoy roads in Westland.

A large number of tools and televisions were taken from the Dearborn Heights shop. Musical instruments were also confiscated. Police said three major retailers Home Depot, Lowe's and Target may have been scammed.

It's unclear if the raids led to any arrests.

