NAACP Convention in Detroit: Here's what's happening today

DETROIT - The 110th annual NAACP National Convention continues today at Cobo Center in Detroit.

Here's what's on Tuesday's schedule:

Diversity Career Fair

The NAACP Diversity Career Fair will be held today from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will be open to NAACP delegates as well as the entire community. The Diversity Career Fair will be produced by Professional Diversity Network (PDN), a leader in Diversity Career Fairs and online recruiting solutions.

LGBTQ town hall

"The State of LGBTQ People of Color in America" town hall will take place today at 2:30 pm at Cobo. The town hall will focus on establishing collaborative partnerships to ensure that all individuals are protected under the law irrespective of gender, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, religion, and social classes to eliminate race-based discrimination.

Panelists will include:

Curtis Lipscomb, Executive Director, Safe Brave Space LGBT Detroit

Michelle Elizabeth Brown, Radio Host, Public Speaker, Author, and Activist

Nicole Denson, International Activist and Warrior

Attorney Robert Marchman, PFLAG National Board Member

View the full National Convention schedule here.

Candidates forum on Wednesday

A Democratic presidential candidates forum will be held Wednesday from 8 a.m. to noon. Here's who is expected to be there:

Joe Biden

Cory Booker

Julian Castro

Kamala Harris

Amy Klobuchar

Beto O'Rourke

Bernie Sanders

Elizabeth Warren

