Naked man, woman found in fogged-up car parked at Birmingham Police Department

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. - A Clinton Township man and a Sterling Heights woman were found naked inside a running, fogged-up vehicle parked at the Birmingham Police Department, officials said.

A Birmingham police officer pulled into the parking lot at 200 Martin Street at 12:17 a.m. Aug. 1. He saw a vehicle running and parked in a spot marked for "municipal vehicles only," according to authorities.

The officer said he noticed the windows were fogged up as he approached the vehicle.

He found a naked 24-year-old Clinton Township man and 25-year-old Sterling Heights woman in the vehicle, police said.

They were issued citations for disorderly conduct and given a court date, officials said.

