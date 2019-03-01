Nathaniel Abraham accused of selling meth to undercover agents while on GPS tether in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. - Nathaniel Abraham was convicted of murder at age 11, making him the youngest in Michigan's history, and now he's back behind bars on drug charges.

Police said Abraham sold methamphetamine multiple times to undercover officials, who said he did it while wearing a GPS tether.

Abraham's attorney, James Galen Jr., said there's a strong possibility his client will be locked up for a long time.

"He's not holding up so well," Galen said.

It's rare for officials to talk about a criminal case and identify a person before their arraignment, but Abraham's lived most of his 33 years in a unique spotlight.

His latest mugshot showed up overnight on the Oakland County Jail website, listing the drug charges.

He's facing two counts of delivering meth and one count of delivering heroin. Each count is a 20-year felony, officials said.

Abraham was ordered to live at his mother's home in Pontiac and wear a GPS tether because of two other cases involving indecent exposure and resisting arrest.

Abraham is accused of selling drugs to the undercover officials, who returned around 9 p.m. Thursday with a drug team to arrest him, officials said.

"It looks like if we're not careful, he's going to be warehoused in another fine (Michigan Department of Corrections) correctional facility," Galen said.

Galen said he's frustrated because last summer, a judge told Abraham to leave town because it's not working out for him. Another judge ordered him to stay at his mother's home, Galen said.

"If he had his way, he'd leave the state of Michigan with his new girlfriend and 4-month-old son and never look back," Galen said. "I'd buy him a plane ticket, a train ticket if I could, but the truth is he's stuck now because he's got pending cases."

Abraham was arraigned Friday afternoon in Farmington Hills on some of the drug charges. He will be arraigned in Pontiac over the weekend, likely Saturday, officials said.

Galen said he will have Abraham stand mute. The judge usually enters a not-guilty plea in that instance.

Abraham is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

