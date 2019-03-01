Nathaniel Abraham arrested again, charged with selling drugs in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. - Nathaniel Abraham has been arrested and charged with selling drugs in Pontiac, according to Oakland County Jail records.

The 33-year-old was booked in the county jail on Thursday. Officers said he was found in possession of a controlled substance and allegedly he was trying to sell the drug.

Abraham was charged in August of 2018 with indecent exposure. He was already due in court later this month for an exam on those charges.

Abraham was convicted for the murder of 18-year-old Ronnie Green in 1997 in Pontiac. He was in prison for eight years and was caught selling drugs after being released. He was 11 years old at the time of Green's murder, making him Michigan's youngest murder convict.

He was also convicted in 2010 for assaulting prison guards. He was released from prison in June 2017 and discharged from parole June 28.

