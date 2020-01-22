President Trump impeachment trial opening arguments expected to start today
Opening arguments are expected to begin Wednesday in President Trump’s impeachment trial.
Senators debated over the trial rules on Tuesday, and continued that debate into early Wednesday morning. Both parties in the Senate have 24 hours over three days to make their arguments.
Wednesday’s live coverage is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. as opening arguments are expected to begin.
Meanwhile, you can watch Tuesday’s coverage in full here:
