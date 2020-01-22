23ºF

President Trump impeachment trial opening arguments expected to start today

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

In this image from video, President Donald Trump's personal attorney Jay Sekulow speaks during the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (Senate Television via AP)
Opening arguments are expected to begin Wednesday in President Trump’s impeachment trial.

Senators debated over the trial rules on Tuesday, and continued that debate into early Wednesday morning. Both parties in the Senate have 24 hours over three days to make their arguments.

Wednesday’s live coverage is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. as opening arguments are expected to begin.

Meanwhile, you can watch Tuesday’s coverage in full here:

