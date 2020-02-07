28ºF

VIDEO: Food fight breaks out between customers, cashier at Tennessee Kroger

15-year-old girl thought cashier was talking about her

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A food fight was caught on camera at a grocery store in Nashville, Tennessee.

Witnesses say the fight broke out after a 15-year-old girl thought a Kroger cashier was talking about her. The customers and cashier began throwing grocery items at each other.

A Kroger spokesperson called the incident “unfortunate."

