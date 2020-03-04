Delta reducing flights to Japan amid coronavirus concern

DETROIT – Delta Air Lines announced Wednesday it will reduce its weekly flying schedule to Japan through April 30 due to the coronavirus.

Delta said they will also suspend summer season service between Seattle and Osaka for 2020.

“The health and safety of customers and employees is Delta’s top priority. The airline maintains an ongoing relationship with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization, the world’s foremost experts on communicable diseases, to ensure training, policies, procedures, and cabin cleaning and disinfection measures meet and exceed guidelines,” Delta said in a statement.

Delta plans to consolidate Tokyo flights at Haneda airport March 28.

Flight schedule changes begin Saturday and end on March 27. For the full schedule click here.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised travelers to avoid non-essential travel to Italy, South Korea, Iran and China.

The CDC issued a Level 2 warning for Japan -- meaning travelers should practice enhanced precautions.

For updates from Delta, click here.