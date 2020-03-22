Watch live: White House coronavirus task force holds Sunday briefing
WASHINGTON – The White House coronavirus task force is holding a briefing on Sunday at 5 p.m. to provide the latest on the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Michigan reported more coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on Sunday afternoon, pushing the state reported total to 1,041.
Health officials with the Washtenaw County Health Department announced Sunday the county’s first coronavirus-related death, bringing the state total to nine.
