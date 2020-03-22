37ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

37ºF

National

Watch live: White House coronavirus task force holds Sunday briefing

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, Health, World, National, White House, Coronavirus Task Force, COVID-19, Pandemic, National News, Donald Trump, Mike Pence

WASHINGTON – The White House coronavirus task force is holding a briefing on Sunday at 5 p.m. to provide the latest on the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michigan reported more coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on Sunday afternoon, pushing the state reported total to 1,041.

Health officials with the Washtenaw County Health Department announced Sunday the county’s first coronavirus-related death, bringing the state total to nine.

Question about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge here.

Read more about coronavirus here.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: