U.S. Census Bureau, Department of Commerce request timeline extension for 2020 Census due to coronavirus pandemic

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic escalates throughout the country, the schedule for the 2020 Census has been significantly impacted.

In light of this impact, U.S. Census Bureau Director Director Steven Dillingham and U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross are requesting “statutory relief from Congress of 120 additional calendar days to deliver final apportionment counts,” officials said.

This news comes after the bureau adjusted the census operations schedule last month due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

With an additional 120 days, the bureau would extend 2020 Census data collection and self-response to October 31, rather than its already-extended date of August 14, officials said. With this extension, the bureau would deliver apportionment counts to the President by April 20, 2021 instead of its original date of December 31, 2020. Redistricting data would then be delivered to the states by July 31, 2021 instead of its scheduled April 1, 2021, officials said.

