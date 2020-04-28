U.S. Census Bureau reminds nonresponding households to complete the 2020 survey

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The U.S. Census Bureau is sending out postcards for the 2020 Census survey to households that have not yet responded.

The Bureau says an estimated 69 million households are receiving postcards to remind them to complete the survey. Paper questionnaires have already been mailed to unresponsive households.

Households that don’t respond to the survey will receive an in-person visit from a census taker later this summer.

Michigan is currently among the top states for response rate to the 2020 Census with a 60% response rate as of April 28.

MORE: Census 2020 response: Where Michigan ranks in response rate, a look at statewide data

States with the highest response rate include Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin and Nebraska.

The Bureau reports an estimated 79 million U.S. households have responded to the 2020 Census as of April 28.

Households can respond to the survey online or by phone any time. Click here to respond to the survey online or to learn more about response options.

RELATED: