Watch live stream of historic SpaceX astronaut launch for NASA

SpaceX and NASA are preparing to launch astronauts into orbit Wednesday afternoon.

Liftoff is set for 4:33 p.m. Wednesday.

If SpaceX does not launch during Wednesday’s split-second window, the next try would be Saturday.

Weather-permitting, NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken are set to ride SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon capsule to the International Space Station on a test flight. It will be the nation’s first astronaut launch to orbit in nearly a decade.

Watch live coverage here:

NASA plans coverage of the SpaceX Demo-2 launch to the International Space Station to begin at 12:15 p.m.

At 7:30 p.m., NASA/SpaceX will hold a Demo-2 post-launch news conference with Administrator Jim Bridenstine.