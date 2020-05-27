64ºF

Watch live stream of historic SpaceX astronaut launch for NASA

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Gloomy weather improves before SpaceX is set to launch NASA astronauts to space station
SpaceX and NASA are preparing to launch astronauts into orbit Wednesday afternoon.

  • Liftoff is set for 4:33 p.m. Wednesday.
  • If SpaceX does not launch during Wednesday’s split-second window, the next try would be Saturday.

Weather-permitting, NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken are set to ride SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon capsule to the International Space Station on a test flight. It will be the nation’s first astronaut launch to orbit in nearly a decade.

Watch live coverage here:

NASA plans coverage of the SpaceX Demo-2 launch to the International Space Station to begin at 12:15 p.m.

At 7:30 p.m., NASA/SpaceX will hold a Demo-2 post-launch news conference with Administrator Jim Bridenstine.

