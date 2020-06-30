COVID-19 in the US: Tracking states with the most cases, deaths on June 30

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to evolve around the country each day.

Each week we’ll provide updates on which states have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The following data is sourced from Johns Hopkins University as of June 29, 2020.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States is 2,606,211 -- the highest in the world.

States with the highest number of COVID-19 cases

New York - 393,304 cases California - 223,646 cases New Jersey - 171,272 cases Texas - 156,706 cases Florida - 146,341 cases Illinois - 142,461 cases Massachusetts - 108,768 cases Pennsylvania - 90,467 cases Georgia - 79,417 cases Arizona - 74,545 cases

Note: Numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases above include presumptive positive cases.

Since last week’s reporting: Texas jumped from #5 to #4 in the country, reporting an increase of nearly 39,000 COVID-19 cases. Florida jumped from #7 to #5 in the country, reporting an increase of 46,000 COVID-19 cases. Georgia jumped from #10 to #9 in the country, reporting an increase of more than 13,000 cases. Arizona is now on the top 10 list, reporting an increase of nearly 20,000 COVID-19 cases since last week. Michigan has fell from the list of top 10 states with the highest COVID-19 cases for the first time since the pandemic hit.

States with 20,000 or more cases averaged an increase of about 8,600 COVID-19 cases since last week -- which is significantly affected by case spikes throughout the country. California reported an increase of nearly 39,000 COVID-19 cases in the last week. North and South Carolina are both reporting increases of about 9,000 COVID-19 cases. Tennessee, Alabama and Louisiana are all reporting increases of more than 6,000 cases. In comparison, New Jersey is reporting an increase of 1,857 and Massachusetts is reporting an increase of 1,558 cases since last week.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the United States is 126,360 -- the highest in the world.

States with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths

New York - 31,403 deaths New Jersey - 14,992 deaths Massachusetts - 8,094 deaths Illinois - 6,902 deaths Pennsylvania - 6,614 deaths Michigan - 6,161 deaths California - 5,983 deaths Connecticut - 4,320 deaths Florida - 3,447 deaths Louisiana - 3,199 deaths

Since last week’s reporting: New Jersey did not report a significant increase in COVID-19 cases since last week, but is reporting a significant increase in deaths: 2,018.

Most states with the highest numbers of COVID-19 deaths -- more than 2,000 -- reported an increase of about 50-230 COVID-19 deaths since last week. California reported an increase of 417 COVID-19 deaths. Florida is reporting an increase of 274 deaths and Arizona is reporting an increase of 247 deaths since last week. Some states like Wyoming and Montana are reporting fewer than 25 COVID-19 deaths overall.

COVID-19 cases and deaths have been broken down by county in each individual state by Johns Hopkins University and can be viewed here.

See detailed COVID-19 data for Michigan here.

