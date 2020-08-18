COVID-19 in the US: Tracking states with the most cases, deaths on Aug. 18

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to evolve around the country each day.

Aug. 17, 2020: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 93,185; Death toll now at 6,325

Each week we’ll provide updates on which states have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The following data is sourced from Johns Hopkins University as of Aug. 17, 2020.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States is 5,446,233 -- the highest in the world.

States with the highest number of COVID-19 cases

California - 629,415 cases Florida - 576,094 cases Texas - 561,110 cases New York - 425,916 cases Georgia - 238,861 cases Illinois - 209,185 cases Arizona - 194,005 cases New Jersey - 187,767 cases North Carolina - 145,516 cases Louisiana - 138,485 cases

Note: Numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases above include presumptive positive cases.

Since last week’s reporting (6 days): California recorded the highest weekly increase in COVID-19 cases of all states last week, reporting an increase of 50,000 new cases since Wednesday. Texas remains #3 in the country and is reporting an increase of more than 43,000 new cases. Florida remains #2 and is reporting an increase of more than 33,000 new cases since last week.

Georgia remains #5 in the country and is reporting an increase of more than 16,000 new cases. Illinois is reporting an increase of nearly 11,000 cases.

Tennessee and Missouri are not listed above, but are reporting significant case increases since last week: 9,800 and 7,700, respectively.

Most states with 20,000 or more total COVID-19 cases are reporting a lower weekly increase in cases this week compared to recent weeks. Since last Wednesday, these states averaged an increase of about 7,000 new COVID-19 cases -- but this number is skewed by significantly large case spikes in some states (mentioned above). Most of these states actually saw an increase of between 3,000-6,000 new cases since last week.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the United States is 170,586 -- the highest in the world.

States with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths

New York - 32,846 deaths New Jersey - 15,916 deaths California - 11,296 deaths Texas - 10,447 deaths Florida - 9,539 deaths Massachusetts - 8,842 deaths Illinois - 7,967 deaths Pennsylvania - 7,453 deaths Michigan - 6,592 deaths Georgia - 4,727 deaths

Since last week’s reporting (6 days): Texas saw the largest increase in COVID-19 deaths of all states last week, reporting an increase of over 1,200 new deaths since Wednesday. Florida jumped from #6 to #5 in the country, reporting an increase of nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 deaths. California remains #3 in the country and is reporting an increase of over 750 new deaths. Georgia is now #10 in the country, reporting more than 350 new deaths since last week and replacing Connecticut.

In contrast, New York, New Jersey and Michigan are all reporting low increases of COVID-19 deaths since last week: 59, 26 and 59, respectively.

Though not listed above, Arizona is also reporting a significant increase of over 300 new deaths since last week.

Some states like Montana and Vermont are reporting fewer than 100 COVID-19 deaths overall.

COVID-19 cases and deaths have been broken down by county in each individual state by Johns Hopkins University and can be viewed here.

See detailed COVID-19 data for Michigan here.

