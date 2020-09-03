Here’s how to fill out the 2020 Census if you haven’t already

The deadline to respond to the 2020 U.S. Census is approaching at the end of September.

American households are urged to participate in the short 10-question survey, whose responses are used to count the population across the U.S. and five U.S. territories. The deadline to respond to the 2020 Census is September 30.

Every 10 years the U.S. census is conducted to identify city, county and state populations, which in turn determine how much federal funding each region receives for programs and services -- including for hospitals, fire departments, schools, roads and other resources.

Americans began responding to the 2020 Census in March online, by phone and by mail. All three options are still available for residents to respond to the census.

If you haven’t yet responded to this year’s census, you can:

respond to the 2020 Census online here,

respond to the 2020 Census by phone by calling 844-330-2020, or

respond to the 2020 Census by mail by filling out the questionnaire that was mailed to your household. Most American households received their census questionnaires by mail in mid-April. Once complete, the finished questionnaire can mailed to: U.S. Census Bureau, National Processing Center, 100 Logistics Avenue, Jeffersonville, IN 47144. Click here to learn more about responding to the census by mail.



Workers with the U.S. Census Bureau -- the agency that oversees the census -- have also been going door-to-door around the country to help residents with the survey-taking process.

Deadlines for 2020 Census operations have shifted numerous times due to uncertainties caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The U.S. Census Bureau earlier this year asked Congress to push the census response deadline from July to the end of October. The date is now set at September 30 -- which many say is too soon and will impact how many households are actually counted.

The bureau also asked Congress in April to extend the deadline for turning in census data used for drawing congressional districts from Dec. 31, 2020, to April 30, 2021. Top bureau officials have said it would be impossible to meet the end-of-the-year deadline, but the U.S. Senate has not responded to the request.

