Biden campaign says Joe, Jill both tested negative for COVID-19

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden have tested negative for COVID-19, the Biden-Harris campaign announced Friday.

The Bidens were tested for the coronavirus in the wake of President Donald Trump’s infection.

“Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected,” reads a statement from Dr. Kevin O’Connor. “I am reporting this out in my capacity as both Vice President Biden and Dr. Biden’s primary care physician.”

Biden also tweeted:

I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

Joe Biden was on the debate stage with Trump for more than 90 minutes earlier in the week.

Biden has scheduled campaign events later in the day. He is scheduled to visit west Michigan -- two events are planned in Grand Rapids. Press poolers said Friday they were holding in a hotel in Wilmington, Delaware and were “awaiting guidance from the Biden campaign on any update to his schedule.”

They later confirmed Biden was still scheduled to visit Michigan:

“Biden is traveling to Michigan today. Details on his schedule to come when they are released. The pool departed the hotel at 12:42 p.m. en route to join up with Biden’s motorcade.”

