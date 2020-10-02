Reports: Trump experiencing ‘mild symptoms’ after positive coronavirus test

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

President Trump is experiencing “mild symptoms” after testing positive for the coronavirus, according to multiple reports Friday morning.

President Trump is experiencing “mild symptoms” after his positive coronavirus diagnosis according to a White House official, but it’s “business as usual” for the president today, and the president is “in good spirits.” - @PeterAlexander — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 2, 2020

Trump announced Friday morning, on Twitter, that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.

Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence tested negative for COVID-19 Friday morning.

More White House staff members are undergoing COVID-19 tests.

LIVE UPDATES: Trump, First Lady test positive for coronavirus; others being tested