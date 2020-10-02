45ºF

National

Reports: Trump experiencing ‘mild symptoms’ after positive coronavirus test

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

Tags: Trump, COVID-19, Coronavirus, Test, Symptoms, Melania Trump, Donald Trump, President Trump, Virus
Donald Trump fotografiado durante una conferencia de prensa en la Casa Blanca el 27 de septiembre del 2020. Un informe del New York Times dice que el mandatario casi no paga impuestos porque muchos de sus negocios dan prdidas. (AP Foto/Carolyn Kaster)
Donald Trump fotografiado durante una conferencia de prensa en la Casa Blanca el 27 de septiembre del 2020. Un informe del New York Times dice que el mandatario casi no paga impuestos porque muchos de sus negocios dan prdidas. (AP Foto/Carolyn Kaster) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

President Trump is experiencing “mild symptoms” after testing positive for the coronavirus, according to multiple reports Friday morning.

Trump announced Friday morning, on Twitter, that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.

Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence tested negative for COVID-19 Friday morning.

More White House staff members are undergoing COVID-19 tests.

LIVE UPDATES: Trump, First Lady test positive for coronavirus; others being tested

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: