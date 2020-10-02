LIVE UPDATES: Trump, First Lady test positive for coronavirus; others being tested

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19 -- and now many who have been near the president are being tested.

Trump is experiencing “mild symptoms” of COVID-19. Many White House and senior administration officials were undergoing tests Friday, but the full scale of the outbreak around the president may not be known for some time as it can take days for an infection to be detectable by a test. Officials with the White House Medical Unit were still in the process of tracing the president’s contacts, the official said.

Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence tested negative for COVID-19 Friday morning, hours after President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were diagnosed with the coronavirus. Spokesman Devin O’Malley says Pence “remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery.”

Other updates:

The White House says Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were both tested again on Friday and are both negative.

The New York Times reports Ronna McDaniel, the RNC chairwoman, tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday. “She has mild symptoms. She was last with POTUS last Friday and has been in Michigan since then.”

NBC News says Joe Biden and all staff who were at the debate will be tested today.

Follow more live updates below: