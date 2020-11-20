Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for COVID-19, officials say

Donald Trump Jr., President Trump’s oldest son, has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson said Friday that Trump Jr. contracted the virus earlier this week. The president’s son is asymptomatic and is under quarantine, officials said. No additional information regarding his condition has been provided.

President Trump himself contracted COVID-19 at the beginning of October. First lady Melania Trump also tested positive, the president said, and several others in the White House around that time. The president and first lady’s teenage son, Barron Trump, also tested positive for the coronavirus not long after his parents, but had no symptoms.

President Trump was far from the first world leader to test positive for the virus, which previously infected Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who spent a week in the hospital, including three nights in intensive care.

