Pepperoni Hot Pockets recalled after reports of consumers finding glass, hard plastic inside

WASHINGTON – Nestlé Prepared Foods is recalling pepperoni Hot Pockets because consumers reported finding pieces of glass and hard plastic inside the products.

The company is recalling around 762,615 pounds of the product. The frozen pepperoni Hot Pockets were produced from Nov. 13 through Nov. 26. It has a shelf life of 14 months.

The product was shipped to retail locations nationwide. The product being recalled as the establishment number “EST. 7721A” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

They are recalling:

54-oz carton packages containing 12 “Nestlé HOT POCKETS BRAND SANDWICHES: PREMIUM PEPPERONI MADE WITH PORK, CHICKEN & BEEF PIZZA GARLIC BUTTERY CRUST” with a “BEST BEFORE FEB 2022” date and lot codes 0318544624, 0319544614, 0320544614, and 0321544614.

Four consumer complaints of material in the pepperoni Hot Pocket. There has been one report of a minor oral injury. FSIS has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of this product.

If you have one of these products you should throw it away or return it to the place you purchased it from. Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Nestlé consumer services at (800) 350-5016.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday.