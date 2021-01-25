Tracking active COVID cases per state on Jan. 24, 2021

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A cumulative total of 25.1 million COVID cases have been reported in the United States as of Jan. 24, but only a portion of those cases are currently active.

As of Jan. 24, there are 14,625,036 active coronavirus cases in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Each week, we’ll provide an update on the number of active COVID-19 cases in each state and how they compare.

Below is the number of active COVID-19 cases in each state in the U.S. on Jan. 14, 2021.

To see specific case counts for a state, hover your mouse over the state’s bar in the graph.

As of Jan. 24 at 7:22 p.m., the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States is 25,113,810 -- the highest in the world.

