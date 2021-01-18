Tracking active COVID cases per state on Jan. 17, 2021

Nursing home residents make a line for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at Harlem Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, a nursing home facility, on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 in Harlem neighborhood of New York. Uncertainty over the pace of federal COVID-19 vaccine allotments triggered anger and confusion Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in some states where officials worried that expected shipments would not be forthcoming. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

A cumulative total of 23.9 million COVID cases have been reported in the United States as of Jan. 17, but only a portion of those cases are currently active.

As of Jan. 17, there are 13,988,208 active coronavirus cases in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Each week, we’ll provide an update on the number of active COVID-19 cases in each state and how they compare.

Below is the number of active COVID-19 cases in each state in the U.S. on Jan. 17, 2021.

As of Jan. 17, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States is 23,923,062 -- the highest in the world.

COVID-19 cases and deaths have been broken down by county in each individual state by Johns Hopkins University and can be viewed here.